GRAPE growers are facing delays when it comes to getting their grapes in and off the vines this season.
Many are reporting a delay to the start of vintage in 2023 due to the extremely wet spring weather that was experienced last year.
Heavy and regular downpours resulted in not just flooding, but it meant growers couldn't access their vines to conduct the proper spraying of their grapes to prevent disease.
Toorak Winery's chief winemaker Robert Bruno said as a result the start of vintage was now delayed.
"We would have normally started by now, but the season is about three weeks late," he said.
"With all of that rain we had in spring, we couldn't get onto the vineyards to put the fungicide sprays on.
"As a result of that, there's been a lot of downy mildew on the grapes. Any infected bunches have basically fallen off, so that means yields will be very low.
"On the blocks we could get access to, those grapes are looking good."
Downy mildew is a disease of wet weather as infection is favoured by prolonged leaf wetness.
The Bureau of Meteorology has released its official record of Australia's climate and notable weather events for 2022 this week.
The Annual Climate Statement showed spring in 2022 was the second-wettest on record for Australia and the wettest on record for the Murray-Darling Basin in NSW and Victoria.
The 2022-23 La Nina event was the third in a row.
It is only the fourth time three La Nina events in a row have been observed by the Bureau record since 1900.
Mr Bruno said the mild summer temperatures had also had an impact.
"We haven't had a lot of warm weather, when you do get warm weather the grapes have a chance to catch up, but they haven't had much of a chance to do that, so that's another reason vintage is delayed," he said.
"I've never seen a season like this one before, not with that much rain and the cooler temperatures at the same time.
"But all in all, the quality of the grapes we will bring in will be good.
"The fruit that is there is looking quite good."
