TECHNOLOGY, innovation and the chance to connect face-to-face with other farmers continue to be the reason behind an important field day in Leeton shire.
The Irrigation Research and Extension Committee (IREC) will hold its annual field day in Whitton on February 16 and growers across the region have been invited to attend.
IREC facilitates cross-industry collaboration and co-operation between those connected with irrigated agriculture in the Murrumbidgee Valley, including irrigators, researchers, industry, agencies, and government.
On the day growers will discover a display of the latest autonomous machinery and technology that can help reduce time, chemical and money.
The program will also feature an important talk from Harry Pickering about reducing spray drift, as well as providing updates on IREC projects and a presentation on the sunflower crop that is being growing at the field station.
Two other crops - cotton and rice - are also being grown at the field station, with the chance to inspect these as well.
IREC chairman Matt Toscan said these elements were all important, but so too was the chance to meet in person to have a chat with other farmers, network and learn from each other.
"That's a big one ... it's not very often you get the chance to get together like this and just have a chat about what's going on," he said.
"It's good for everyone.
"We've got a lot of really exciting things happening this year, so hopefully we see as many people as possible come out there."
Of course, what field day would be complete without a free breakfast and coffee.
Drone mapping and rice will also be a feature of the program.
Register to attend by February 14 by calling 0491 380 399 or emailing irec@irec.org.au.
