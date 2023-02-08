Public education advocate and former teacher Kevin Farrell is running in the upcoming state election, with the Public Education Party.
Mr Farrell is running on a platform of public education, taking money back from private schools and providing more funding to the public sector.
Several years ago, he founded the Public Education Party of Australia however it failed to get off the ground.
With the launch of a new Public Education Party however, he has thrown his hat in the ring and received their endorsement to run for the Murray electorate.
"I've been telling people for the last 25 years that the only way that advocates and supporters of public education will get anywhere is to stand candidates at elections," he said.
"There are huge numbers who are opposed to private schools getting massive funding from the federal government while public schools really struggle to keep their heads above water."
If you choose to opt out of the public system, it's your responsibility to pay for it. It's not the public's responsibility- Kevin Farrell
Mr Farrell said that private schools shouldn't be benefiting from public money, and hoped to see private schools receive less money from the government
"If you choose to opt out of the public system, it's your responsibility to pay for it. It's not the public's responsibility ... At least $130 million has been paid to very wealthy private schools in the last year or two, which they did not qualify for and have not returned."
He particularly took aim at public officials who are supposed to represent public education, but don't send their own children to public schools.
He added he planned to de-merge Murrumbidgee Regional High School, describing it as a "mess" and "disaster".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"When you get a report that says that because of this, public education has suffered reputational damage - that's as bad as it gets but it's not just that," Mr Farrell said.
"The whole process has led to hundreds of kids leaving the town each day, going to Leeton or going away to private schools."
Mr Farrell said he felt good about the possibility of getting into the state parliament based off the preferential system.
"The Labor party won't give it's preferences to the Nationals," he said. "The Nationals won't give preferences to Labor. Shooters, Fishers and Farmers won't give their preferences to Helen Dalton and Dalton won't give her preferences to any of those.
"If you're against the merger of public high schools and primary schools, here's your chance to let the government know by voting for the Public Education Party."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.