HOBBIES of any kind are typically worth taking the time out for, including this one which could even lead to a career in the sky.
Air Cadets for young Leeton shire residents starts up again on Saturday, February 11 with an open day and barbecue lunch at the Narrandera-Leeton Airport.
If the weather plays fair, there may even be the chance to fly in one of the Air League Aircraft with one of the team leaders.
"If (anyone in this age group) has even the slightest interest in aviation, whether it is to become a flight attendant, an aircraft mechanic, a technician, a meteorologist, a navigator, a drone operator, an airport controller or a pilot, (this group) will assist them to achieve their goal," squadron leader Bob Manning said.
"We engage the whole range of aviation subjects, but also include drumming, drill and the simple math involved with practical outcomes.
"Awards are given for the stages of learning.
"Subjects are kept interesting and applicable."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The air cadets hold regular weekly meetings, apart from during school holidays.
These are held from 9am to 11.30, allowing the afternoon to be free for those playing sport.
"Each year we also try to have a camp as a leadership opportunity," Mr Manning said.
"Over past years, cadets have achieved occupations as pilots - jet/helicopter, mechanic, electrician, avionics technician, IT, airport supervisor, hospitality, engineer and aerospace engineer.
"Parents and teachers are also invited to the open day to discuss the training undertaken. "Siblings and parents can also participate in a flight."
Active Kids vouchers can be used for the group.
The open day will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 10am to 2pm.
For more information contact 0428 592 553 or visit www.airleague.com.au.
