GOOD vibes, tunes, sunshine and chilling out all go hand-in-hand with summer, which is why a one-day music event in Leeton is set to hone in on all of those elements.
Ignite, a music event for all ages, will be held in Mountford Park on Saturday, February 11.
The best part? It's completely free.
Several bands and artists will be taking to the stage, while residents chill in the shade and sample a bite or two from the food vans on offer.
Ignite is promising to bring music lovers of all ages a night full of diverse genres, lively rhythms and unparalleled energy.
Taking to the stage will be Gone Fishin', Social Afterparty, Ironbark String Band and Danny Walsh Banned.
Greg Pritchard has been assisting Western Riverina Arts in bringing the event to life in Leeton, labelling it as one not to be missed.
"Gone Fishin' and Social Afterparty are both young, Wagga bands that I have seen and thought were great ... they are in that pop genre," he said.
"Part of my philosophy is to support young bands. Ironbark String Band are more folky, we'll have them on around dinner time providing the chill vibes will people have a bite to eat.
"Danny Walsh is a well-regarded musician from Castlemaine in Victoria."
Danny Walsh Banned will wrap the night up with intense rock guitar licks blended with evocative vocal melodies.
Mr Pritchard said the event was a chance for friends and family to get together and enjoy a fun afternoon and evening out.
"The best of it all is it's free ... that doesn't happen very often," he said.
"The park is a great spot for this event, we'll have plenty of shade, so bring a chair, picnic blanket and enjoy some really talented musicians."
This one-night event is made possible through the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program, with Leeton Shire Council also supporting the night.
Ignite will get underway from 2pm, with bands to start around 2.30pm.
