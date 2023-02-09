Tucked away in a lovely cul-de-sac is this neat and well-presented home, offering heaps of potential for further renovations.
This home could also be perfect investment opportunity for someone wanting to increase their investment portfolio, or those looking for the perfect family home.
Set on a 710m2 corner block, this home is only minutes to the main shopping centre.
The four-bedroom home features built-in robes in all, with the master bedroom boasting a generous walk-in robe and ensuite.
The residence features a sunken lounge room with adjacent formal dining. The formal dining room could be used as a second living area, or it could even be used as a study or kids playroom.
The open plan living space features sweeping cathedral ceilings, and includes a timber kitchen in great condition with plenty of storage, including a four-door pantry.
The generously-sized laundry has direct access to the backyard and is located next to the double garage which features a work bench, third toilet and automatic roller door.
Extra features include low maintenance gardens, double gate access to the back yard, gas hot water and a garden shed.
The home has ducted evaporative cooling throughout, with ducted gas heating plus a split system unit in the living area.
