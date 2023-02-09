The Irrigator

House of the week: 1 Roma Avenue, Leeton

February 10 2023 - 7:00am
The open plan living space features sweeping cathedral ceilings, and includes a timber kitchen in great condition with plenty of storage, including a four-door pantry. Pictures supplied.
  • Leeton
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • 1 Roma Avenue
  • $589,000
  • AGENCY: Amato Real Estate
  • AGENT: Julie Valenzisi 0409 224 459
  • Inspections: By appointment

Tucked away in a lovely cul-de-sac is this neat and well-presented home, offering heaps of potential for further renovations.

