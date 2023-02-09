The Irrigator

The NRMA Insurance branch in Leeton will close by the end of March, 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Leeton's NRMA Insurance office will close at the end of March, 2023.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

