NRMA Insurance has confirmed its Leeton office will be shut down by the end of March.
The branch has been located within the Lanhams of Leeton dealership in Leeton for decades.
However, the decision to close down NRMA Insurance in Leeton is not one Lanhams of Leeton was able to have any say or sway in.
An NRMA Insurance spokesman said the company "continually reviews the services it provides for customers".
"Over the past few years, we've seen a significant decline in people visiting our NRMA Insurance branches as customers increasingly prefer to contact us online or over the phone," the spokesman said.
"Unfortunately, we've had to make the difficult decision to close our Leeton branch at the end of March.
"We're grateful for the support of the Leeton community and our partnership with our Leeton proprietor, Garry Lanham, who has been a fantastic partner for many years.
"We're very appreciative of his support for NRMA Insurance and our customers, and we wish him and the team the very best for the future."
Mr Lanham said when the news came through the branch would be closing he was devastated.
However, on his end, moves have been made to make sure staff who would have been impacted by the branch closing will remain employed within his business in other roles.
"We've had NRMA Insurance here for over 80 years I believe, we were proud to have it here, but we're devastated (by the) decision," Mr Lanham said.
While the NRMA Insurance branch will close, Lanhams of Leeton's roadside assistance program will continue to operate from in town.
This means those having issues with their vehicle will still be able to phone for roadside assistance and a staff member from Leeton will be sent to help.
However, NRMA Insurance customers wanting to deal with an operator in person will now need to travel to either Narrandera or Griffith to do so, with those offices open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.
"In the coming weeks we'll be contacting our customers who have visited the Leeton site over the past year to let them know they can visit our Narrandera or Griffith branches, as well as contact us online, over the phone and that they can also make payments at Australia Post," the NRMA Insurance spokesman said.
