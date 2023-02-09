A NEW school year means getting stuck into the books once again, but for year 12 students that process has even extra meaning.
The Irrigator has caught up with Leeton High School's Jessica Wells and Callum Dunn, who are completing their Higher School Certificate in 2023.
Late last year, Jessica and Callum spoke with The Irrigator as they started on their HSC journey, with this being the second part of our series with the pair highlighting their final year of high school.
Since the first instalment, students have successfully completed term one of year 12 and, in 2023, have started back in full swing for term two.
"We've knocked over our first lot of assessment tasks, we finished them at the end of last term, so we're getting most of those results back now," Callum said.
As most who have completed year 12 know, the summer break between term one and term two doesn't necessarily mean no school work.
Jessica said she had plenty of study to complete during the holidays, but made sure to also take time out and have the balance between study, work and life.
In terms of the future, Callum remains hopeful of attending university next year not only to study, but to also play rugby union.
He plans to apply to several universities, but his number one choice would be the University of Sydney where he hopes to study a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Advanced Studies (Agriculture).
"My other options are probably Newcastle, Canberra or Wollongong for second preference, but they don't really have ag courses, so if I get into one of those it will probably be more for teaching," Callum said.
Meanwhile, Jessica is still planning on working and having a gap year in 2024 to set herself up for future tertiary education the year after.
In terms of her career path, she's exploring many different options.
"I still like the idea of construction management or business, because I'm really enjoying my business studies subject," Jessica said.
"I've also been looking into other things like Army gap years, which really set you up for life. I'm looking into everything because I want to get it right."
Both Jessica and Callum are school leaders in 2023 and, together with their peers, are busily planning fundraising events for their chosen charity as a class, which is Country Hope.
Year 12 study and the HSC is a serious business, with the pair also noticing teachers have been spending more time with them one-on-one to help them prepare for assessments and exams.
"We've still got a long way to go, but everything is going alright at the moment," Callum said.
