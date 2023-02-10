THE Leeton and District Bowling Club hosted the Central Riverina District fours championships recently for the opens and the seniors.
Teams travelled from Lockhart, Junee, Wagga Rules and Wagga RSL and three teams from the L&D.
Playing in the seniors, Patti Wakeman led her team of Dot Semmler, Lorraine Messner and Hilary Chambers to victory in the first round, defeating Wagga Rules Club 23-15.
The semi-finals were held last Thursday and Wakeman's team continued their winning streak, defeating a second Wagga Rules side 26-19.
They will now compete against Lockhart in the championship finals, which is being held on February 14.
The L&D also had two teams playing in the opens championships. Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker, Marika Pete and Jan Fitzpatrick defeated Junee 32-9.
The other team, Elaine Sullivan, Jean Leighton, Judy Heness and Faye Harris were defeated by Wagga RSL 22-13.
Lloyd's team will also compete in the championships finals on February 14 against Wagga RSL.
