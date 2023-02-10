A VEHICLE has been extensively damaged following a crash on Leeton's Brobenah Road last week.
The single-vehicle accident had a vehicle crash into a signage pole on the road, causing significant damage.
However, Leeton police were not notified of this accident or attended in the aftermath.
In NSW police will attend and investigate traffic crashes meeting the "major traffic crash" criteria.
That is where someone is killed or injured, a party fails to stop and exchange particulars or a driver is allegedly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
However, there are many other reasons why police are called to an accident, but it seems in this case they weren't.
Drivers in NSW don't need to report minor collisions to police, even for insurance purposes.
In other news, Leeton Fire and Rescue NSW were called to assist the Rural Fire Service after downed power lines on Vance and Lonnie Roads caused a small grass fire recently.
The incident caused a power outage for several hours.
