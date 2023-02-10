A NARRANDERA man with a focus on ensuring country voters have their voices heard is standing for the seat of Cootamundra in the upcoming state election.
Chris Dahlitz has been endorsed as the Labor candidate in the upcoming NSW election next month for the Cootamundra electorate.
This electorate takes in places such as Narrandera, Barellan, Temora and Junee.
The seat is currently held by Stephanie Cooke of the National Party, who is putting her hand up to represent the electorate again in the upcoming vote.
Mr Dahlitz grew up in the region, starting with 12 years at Oaklands and then high school in Albury between 1972 and 1976.
In 1977 he embarked on university studies at UNSW in Sydney before moving into a 44-year career in the electricity distribution industry across NSW.
Mr Dahlitz holds university qualifications in electrical engineering, management, heritage and economics.
"My roots are in Country NSW," Mr Dahlitz said.
"I look forward to representing country voters on the issues of health, particularly mental health, education and climate change."
Mr Dahlitz is semi-retired and now lives in Narrandera.
He is a regular visitor to Yanco and Leeton as a member of the Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists, he is vice president of the Yanco Powerhouse Museum and founder and organiser of Riverina Electric Vehicle Owners, Likers and Testers (REVOLT).
The state election is set down for Saturday, March 25.
Voters have been encouraged to do their research when it comes to the best candidate for them and their electorate.
Mr Dahlitz was hopeful Cootamundra electorate voters would consider change when they head to the polling booth.
More information about the upcoming election and candidates can be found at elections.nsw.gov.au.
