The Irrigator
Nsw Election

Narrandera's Chris Dahlitz endorsed as Labor's candidate for Cootamundra seat ahead of NSW election

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dahlitz at the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton last year. Picture by Talia Pattison

A NARRANDERA man with a focus on ensuring country voters have their voices heard is standing for the seat of Cootamundra in the upcoming state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.