KYSON Freer is the type of budding rugby league player that lives and breathes the sport.
The youngster, who currently attends Leeton High School, had a busy summer holiday break, representing his state at the 2023 Murri v Koori Interstate Challenge.
Kyson was selected in the NSW under 16s Koori side, which travelled to Queensland not just to play in the challenge, but attend a camp beforehand.
It was a dream come true for Kyson to incorporate both his favourite sport and his culture at the same time, saying he learned plenty along the way.
Kyson made the cut from a large group of players for the side.
"I was so relieved to make the time, it was so good," he said.
"I play fullback and sometimes in the halves. We played the Queensland Murri side, they were really good.
"Both teams were in a camp together. There were other teams as well, but Murri ended up winning.
"I really enjoyed learning about what our culture is capable of when it comes to this sport. We all bonded together with our storytelling.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It was really great to have our culture be part of it all."
Kyson, who plays for the Leeton Greens, has for some time been making a name for himself on the rugby league field.
He was recently selected with the Bidgee Bulls under 16s side, as well as continuing to build connections with the Canberra Raiders as part of their pathways and representative teams.
With so much happening, the youngster is already ahead-of-the-game when it comes to pre-season training, but said there was always time for more football and improvement.
His dream is to one day play the sport professionally.
"I love the adrenaline when you're on the field," Kyson said.
"Everyone's emotions are out there on the field. You hype each other up.
"When you get the ball, you feel the adrenaline kick in and you just start running, playing the game and don't want to stop."
Kyson joked he was very competitive and didn't like losing, but said he was excited to see what the year holds for both himself, his team mates at the Leeton Greens and other representative sides.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.