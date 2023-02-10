STRENGTHENING the arts in all of its forms has been given a huge injection with the launch of a unique partnership in Leeton.
The Roxy Institute of Performing Arts (RIPA) organisation and the National Institute of Performing Arts (NIDA) have teamed up for a collaboration, known as NIDA Connect, which was launched in Leeton on February 9 during a special evening at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn.
NIDA Connect will provide access to world-class creative industry training for teaching artists and aspiring young creatives across the many different forms and mediums.
Its focus will be on regional students aged 15 to 18 who are looking to gain skills in acting, writing, design and technical production.
RIPA joins an impressive list of arts companies from across Australia selected by NIDA to represent their state, with Leeton the sole NSW representative.
THE RIPA has been the brainchild of many, but Leeton actor Jake Speer, who has starred in television programs, movies, plays and everything in between, has been at the head of its development.
Having attended NIDA himself at the completion of high school, Mr Speer knows all too well how needed an organisation like RIPA is in regional NSW and how vital the NIDA Connect initiative will be.
Mr Speer is the artistic director of RIPA and is looking forward to seeing young talent emerge.
"I don't regret my path (moving away for high school) because it got me to where I am now, but it definitely starts to boggle my imagination of what could have been had there been something consistent like this that was creating opportunity not just for me to express myself or develop those skills, but to gain new knowledge and apply those skills practically," Mr Speer said.
"As well as that, the whole ethos of RIPA is mentorship.
"Being able to be connected to other like-minded people and people who are more experienced in the industry than I was (growing up), who knows what would have happened?
"That's really what we are trying to instigate with these partnerships is that it is through collaboration that 'stuff' happens. It's as simple as that."
Once the Roxy Theatre redevelopment is complete, RIPA will start to expand its goals, projects and collaborations to bring all kinds of initiatives to Leeton and the theatre will be at the heart of that.
NIDA Connect is a learning program, specifically designed for and dedicated to outer metropolitan and regional communities across the country.
Delivered by NIDA Open, the program is made possible by the federal government's Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand Fund.
NIDA Connect is already making waves having selected four teaching artists to deliver specialised programs for young people in Leeton in the areas of acting, writing and design for performance, as well as technical production.
Cynthia Arel, Sam Webber, Cassandra Wynan and Oumi Karenga-Hewitt have been chosen as the first crop of teaching artists.
Volunteer Roxy Redevelopment director Katherine Herrmann said the partnership went hand-in-hand with the future vision of the theatre.
"Mobilising teaching artists and then having them pass valuable skills and knowledge onto the next generation over the next few months will mean that by the time we launch the refreshed Roxy, a new crop of local and regional performers and technicians will be ready to participate fully in the opening events," she said.
The NIDA Connect courses are free and are due to be delivered from April, with enrolments now open for 15 to 18 year-olds from Leeton and surrounds.
Secure a place now at open.nida.edu.au/nidaconnect.
NIDA Connect is the first initiative of RIPA to be up and running and, while Mr Speer encouraged young people with interests in the creative arts to apply, he said this was only the beginning.
"The first thing I would say is to go to that website and put in an application ASAP," he said. "The other thing I would say is if you don't get into one of the courses, keep trying, keep submitting. Your creative journey doesn't stop with this one hurdle. Go out, make stuff with your mates, keep going.
"Ultimately, what we really want to do is nurture talent, nurture audiences and nurture relationships by creating meaningful experiences with excellence at the highest possible level."
The team behind the redevelopment build, the Lloyd Group has extended its excitement at the launch of NIDA Connect.
"We've been grateful to be welcomed into the Leeton community as we upgrade the iconic Roxy Theatre and have enjoyed the journey and learning about its rich heritage along the way," Lloyd Group director Clinton Lloyd said.
"Over the coming months, we look forward to welcoming members of the community to tour the site, taking them on a journey through to a new era of the theatre.
"We're looking forward to breathing a new life into Roxy to facilitate storytelling in rural Australia through the arts."
