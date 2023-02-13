Welcome to my second column for the year.
Happy Valentines Day to everyone.
Can you believe we are already seven weeks into the year.
School is back and the rest of us are well into the daily grind.
Leeton Connect was back open last week and we have hit the ground running, picking up the pieces of where we left off last year.
Our first event for the year will be our volunteer workshops.
If your organisation has difficulties finding and retaining volunteers then these are the workshops for you.
The facilitator has come very highly recommended to us and will turn around your thinking and your approach to produce solid results for your organisation with practical steps that you can implement immediately.
We are very excited to bring these workshops to Leeton on Tuesday, March 7.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We will conduct two sessions (morning and evening), but places will be limited so book your place now.
Also on the agenda is our social media training.
Contact me to find out more and so we can customise the training to suit your needs.
We will also be offering customised training in Canva very soon.
This will teach you how to design promotional material for your organisation and again it will be customised to suit your level and needs.
Leeton Shire Council if offering not-for-profit members free online food safety training.
If you are part of an organisation that handles food, whether it be for fundraising purposes or just social then this is the course for you.
Contact me for more details on how to access this free training.
Looking further forward, we plan more networking breakfasts and grant writing workshops.
Exciting times ahead.
Let's stay connected. Together we are one.
