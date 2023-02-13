Players were able to get back into the swing of things during week two of the summer squash competition after a lengthy break.
Match-of-the-week went to Adrian Sheldrick and Sean Ryan, Sheldrick holding on for the win 11-15, 15-11, 17-15, 7-15, 16-14.
Monday saw team Sixers claim a clean sweep by defeating the Scorchers 4-0.
Anthony Iannelli, Ruby Miller and Jackson Bullivant winning well.
Garry Walker had to work harder for his win, Walker downing Zac Fairweather 10-15, 15-8, 15-13, 13-15, 15-13.
On the other court, it was a closer affair in-between the Renegades and the Hurricanes, Renegades prevailing 3-1.
Charmaine Lee and Will Gray-Mills had comfortable wins.
Brodie Lashbrook had a tough match against Gary Thompson, Lashbrook winning 15-10, 15-13, 13-15, 7-15, 15-5.
Tuesday night had team Mariners defeat the Roars by one point.
James Kelly and Isabel Thompson played convincingly to record 3-0 wins.
Ondria Miller and Brian O'Leary had tougher matches, both being pushed to record 3-1 wins.
On court two, team Jets defeated the Wanderers 3-1.
Nic Croucamp, Finley Sales and Hayden Farrugia recording 3-0 victories.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Simone Bruno scored a 3-0 win to get her side its only points.
Wednesday night had team Taipans defeat the Wildcats.
Paul Payne and Cadell Thompson winning 3-0 for the Taipans.
John Saddler and Adrian Sheldrick winning 3-0 for the Wildcats.
The team captains decided the final result, Jacob Harrison winning against Tony Naomi 15-9, 14-16, 15-5, 15-4.
On court two, team Bullets defeated the Breakers.
Cooper Boardman, Alayna Croucamp and Brendon Looby winning 3-0 for the Bullets.
Will Nardi and Madeleine Glenn got some points back for the Breakers by winning their games 3-1.
The competition continues this week, with round three matches taking to the court.
