Week two of the Leeton squash 2023 summer competition brings interesting results

February 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Declan Ryan plays a powerful backhand, with Nic Croucamp ready and waiting to pounce. Picture supplied

Players were able to get back into the swing of things during week two of the summer squash competition after a lengthy break.

