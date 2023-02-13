LEETON'S world-famous Fivebough Wetlands have re-opened in part after a drenching at the end of 2022.
Heavy rain and flooding in late 2022 meant the wetlands were inaccessible and therefore closed for the safety of visitors.
Places such as the Hooey Road lookout were still able to be used to bird watching and checking out the huge amount of water, but now the walking track at the wetlands has also partially re-opened.
The Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands has been monitoring the area, according to a spokesman.
"Water has partially receded between the Budyaan Baamirra picnic area, the Brolga bird hole and the Freckled Duck bird hide," the spokesman said. "The Wiradjuri walk is also accessible.
"The western extent of the track look will remain closed until water fully subsides and repairs can be undertaken to eroded areas."
The wetlands have proven to be a popular spot for residents out for a walk, birdwatchers and visitors to town.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Those participating in the recent national bittern summit in Leeton were also able to enjoy the parts of the wetlands that have re-opened.
In the meantime, those wanting to check out the wetlands should stick to the accessible areas until repairs can start and wearing gumboots is also recommend.
People should also be on the lookout for snakes in the area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.