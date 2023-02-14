The Irrigator

Twilight golf round 12 has Dave Shelton take player-of-the-week honours

By The Irrigator
February 14 2023 - 11:00am
DAVE Shelton took home the player-of-the-week title in round 12 of twilight golf.

