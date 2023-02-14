DAVE Shelton took home the player-of-the-week title in round 12 of twilight golf.
A countback was required to split the top spot.
Other players worthy of a shout out were Steve Hottes and Keaton Hyde on 30.
Benny Matthews, Jack Painting, Scott Beecham and Dionne Wornes (spare card) all on 31, with Scotty Turner, Jason Nardi, Anthony Rudd, John Shutte, Greg Gale, Jase Curry, Keith Fletcher and Andrew Day all on 32.
The ball cut off was 33 or better.
In a twilight first, a mid-season rule addition will come into affect for round 13 onwards with small adjustments possible.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Any team that does not have a full list of players will receive a "twilight average" nett 40.
For example, a team has only six of eight players registered they will receive nett 40 for both the seventh and eighth position.
There were some great team performances this past round, with the Tin Shed Rattlers the best of the lot with a team nett of 163.
Dyl Holt is having an improved season.
When's Smoko, Murrami Magic, The Munchies and Tee'd Off all held or gained positions, with those falling from grace including The Handicapped and Par Then Bar.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.