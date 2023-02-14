A MAN already disqualified from driving was allegedly caught red-handed drink driving in Leeton last week.
Police said they stopped the 33-year-old around 9.30pm on Friday, February 10 for a roadside breath test.
The man was driving a grey Mazda on Yanco Avenue when he was pulled over by police.
The roadside breath test returned a positive result, with the man arrested and taken to the Leeton police station.
A further breath analysis returned a positive reading of 0.108 and further checks by officers revealed the man's licence was endorsed disqualified.
As a result, the man was issued with a court attendance notice after being charged with mid-range PCA and driving while disqualified.
The 33-year-old will appear in court at a later date.
Police have reminded residents it is never appropriate to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if they have been drinking as they risk not just their own life, but others on the road.
