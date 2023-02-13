Almost 700 athletes took to the track and field for the Little Athletics Championships recently, including many from Leeton.
Held in Griffith, competitors from as far away as Wollongong and Sydney converged on the Regional Sports Centre in a bid to make it to the next level.
Events featured included running, hurdles, sprints, short and long jump, discus, shot-put, javelin and more.
President of the Griffith District Athletics Centre, Veronica Cudmore, said she was impressed by the agility of all athletes.
"It was a fantastic weekend," Cudmore said.
"While we did get slightly held up in the beginning, we managed to catch up and get through without too many hold ups."
Perhaps one of the most impressive feats was when a Bowral runner broke an almost thirty year record originally made by a Griffith athlete.
Harry Keats came first in the boys U13 800 meter with a time of 2:05.10, beating the previous record held by Griffith's Andrew White.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It was probably the most impressive thing I saw. Keats was a real powerhouse," Cudmore said.
"Andrew White was an exceptional middle distance runner and still holds a few records. Back in 1993, he made the record for the under 13s 800-metres with 2:14.70."
Meanwhile, there were plenty of compliments about the new sports centre, with the event serving as only the second to be held at the facility since opening.
"Although we did host the 52nd MIA Championships on January 22, this was an opportunity to showcase the center to a much larger demographic. I was very pleased with what I heard," she said.
The final results determining those who will go to state are still pending but it's hoped they will be released in the coming days.
"Athletes that came first and second will make the next level but they must have a qualified time, height or length in an event.
"From there, the next best eight across the regions will also be selected for state. So those that came in third will have a nervous wait for those results to be completed to find out if they have been selected," Cudmore said.
She thanked everyone in the community for the resounding support and assistance over what was an enormous weekend of sport in Griffith.
"People who were members with the club twenty or even thirty years ago came along to help us where they could and i thank them dearly," she said.
"I also want to thank all of our sponsors as well as past and present volunteers and officials for their contribution in making the weekend the success it was."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.