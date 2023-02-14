Remember last year when Leeton Shire Council was proposing a special rate variation, but it was knocked back?
Many other councils in NSW were at the same time going through a similar process with their communities and now it has been revealed which ones have formally applied to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for these special rate variations.
In fact, 13 councils across NSW have applied to IPART to increase their income from rates above the rate peg.
One of those is Tenterfield Shire Council, which is applying for a 104.5 per cent increase over two years.
IPART tribunal chairman Carmel Donnelly said applications against the criteria will be assessed.
"(This) requires councils to demonstrate the need for the additional revenue, evidence of community consultation and an assessment of the impact on affected ratepayers," she said.
Every year IPART decides a rate peg for each council in NSW which sets the maximum amount councils can increase the revenue they collect from rates.
Councils must seek IPART approval to increase their rates revenue by more than the rate peg, which is what Leeton shire had been hoping to, but its motion to do so was defeated 5-4 at its November 2022 meeting.
IPART has set the rate peg for 2023-24 financial year at 3.7 per cent.
There is also an allowance for the level of population growth, meaning some councils will have rate pegs up to 6.8 per cent.
Special rate variation applications from across NSW have come from:
A final decision on the SRVs will be released by IPART in May.
