The Irrigator

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated February 14 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:00pm
Thirteen councils across NSW have applied to IPART for a special rate variation, Leeton shire is not one of them.

Remember last year when Leeton Shire Council was proposing a special rate variation, but it was knocked back?

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

