MORE space and a large range of products are just two of the benefits Worklocker in Leeton has to offer at its new location.
The business has been operating in town for about the past decade or so, but the time has come for a change and the idea of a larger space couldn't have come at a better moment.
Worklocker this week opened its doors at its new spot in Pine Avenue, opposite Sam's Tile and Lights.
The user-friendly floor plan allows for a spacious area to shop and a large amount of products on display all available for purchase.
"We've done about three months of renovating to get it all up-to-scratch ... it really stands out," director Brad Booth said.
"We're building it as a flagship store for Worklocker in Australia. "It's such a great location for us."
Mr Booth is no stranger to having owned businesses in Leeton and said it was the community and its support that kept him pushing to provide quality items for customers across the board.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It goes both ways for us, we have great support from the community, so in turn we make sure to support them," he said.
"That's through things like sporting clubs, community events, all of that."
Worklocker has a large range of items for any type of employment, but also uniforms for school and even gear for the little people.
"If you can wear it to work, we've got it here," Mr Booth said.
The store also offers specialised embroidery in house, which is a service that can be used for all kinds of occasions and needs. Popular brands available include FXD, Blundstone, Mongrel, Steel Blue, Unit and many more.
Staff said they were enjoying the new space and were hopeful the community would continue to support the business as it ventures into this new territory.
An official opening of the new site will be held sometime in May, but for now there is no better time to pop in and see the range on offer.
"It's great to be able to open the doors, we're excited to welcome everyone in," Mr Booth said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.