Matches feature nail-biting wins, upsets

TWENTY-SIX bowlers graced the Leeton Soldiers Club greens for last week's Thursday social matches.
In the match-of-the-morning, skipper Dennis Dean put his team first and sacrificed his beloved TV rink for the expanses of rink six.
Coming from an 8-1 deficit after just three ends and, suffering the indignity of an early crow, from opposition lead Greg Caffery, Dean fought back to record a courageous 20-17 victory over long-time adversary John Leech.
On rink five, Greg Bowyer overcame his and teammate Len Eason's wrong biases, to record a convincing 13-shot, 23-10, win over Leo Plant.
Ken O'Connell continued his amazing comeback from surgery, skipping his side to a nail-biting, 19-16 win over Bill Mitchell.
On rink two, Ken Hillier and Glen Neyland recorded a convincing eleven shot, 29-18 victory over Mick and Max McAliece.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the final match of the morning, the experience of Neil Condron and Eddie Messner proved too much of a hurdle for Pat Hart and Alan Corneliusen, with Condron winning 21-13.
Resting touchers were recorded by Len Clare, Mitchell, David Noad, Bill Watts and Eason, with Eason making it a memorable morning by also registering a wrong bias along with Rob O'Callaghan, Bowyer, Neyland and Hillier.
The pennant season kicked off against rivals Leeton and District on Sunday with mixed results for the club.
A win, draw and loss wasn't enough to get the fives over the line, while Alan Breed and Leo Plant secured victories to ensure the sevens were victorious.
In other pennant news the upset of the first round happened at Whitton when the club's sevens, under the guidance of club legend Rob O'Callaghan, proved far superior to a highly-fancied Griffith outfit.
