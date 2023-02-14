The Irrigator

Man, 28, charged with 58 offences following investigations from the Murrumbidgee Police District's Proactive Crime Team

By Talia Pattison
Updated February 15 2023 - 10:00am, first published 9:00am
Man facing close to 60 charges after alleged police pursuits, thefts in Leeton area

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with a whopping 58 offences relating to a number of alleged crimes in the Murrumbidgee area.

