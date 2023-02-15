FREE pancakes will be on the menu in Leeton in just a few short days as religious groups across the globe prepare to mark Shrove Tuesday.
Shrove Tuesday, commonly known as Pancake Tuesday, is always celebrated on the last day before Lent, preceding Ash Wednesday.
For the Leeton Uniting Church, this will mean cooking up delicious, home-made pancakes for all community members to sample on February 21.
Members of the church will be setting up a pancake station in the street stall stand in Pine Avenue, handing out pancakes to anyone who is passing by between 8am and 11am on the day.
"We will have a bucket there for donations if people would like to do that, we'll then give that back to a charity," church member Alanna Rolfe said.
"We haven't decided yet, but it might be for flood victims, overseas aid. That's where it will go.
"It has been sometime since we did something for Shrove Tuesday, so we thought it would be a good way to get our church name out there and make it fun for everyone."
Topics such as maple syrup, lemon and sugar will all be available on the day to accompany the free pancakes.
The Leeton Uniting Church holds a weekly service on Sunday from 9.30am, all welcome.
Meanwhile, St Peter's Anglican Church will also be holding a Shrove Tuesday event on February 21, with a pancake relay and supper on the church lawn and inside the hall from 7pm.
Ash Wednesday services will then be held across the shire the following day on February 22.
