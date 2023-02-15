The Irrigator
Free pancakes will be on the menu in Leeton for Shrove Tuesday celebrations thanks to the Leeton Uniting Church

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 15 2023 - 2:00pm
Margaret Lang (left) and Alanna Rolfe from the Leeton Uniting Church will be cooking up free pancakes for all on Tuesday, February 21. Picture by Talia Pattison

FREE pancakes will be on the menu in Leeton in just a few short days as religious groups across the globe prepare to mark Shrove Tuesday.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

