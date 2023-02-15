LEETON hospital's emergency department upgrade has caught the attention of a state minister.
NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor was in Leeton on Wednesday, February 15 to tour the work that is ongoing to upgrade the hospital's emergency department.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District staff members and those responsible for the build gave Ms Taylor and NSW Nationals candidate for Murray Pea Betts a tour of the worksite.
An update was provided outlining a finish date for the project, which should be fully commissioned and open for use in the coming months.
"It's really good to see this investment that is happening in our local health district here," Ms Taylor said.
"What has made me really proud as the Minister for Regional Health is how well the (MLHD) has worked with staff (in Leeton) and paramedics to make sure we are getting a new emergency department that actually suits all of the people working here and the patients as well.
"It's great to be here today to see that.
"This upgrade is really conducive to patient care."
Construction work is expected to be completed by the end of March, but will then need to be fully commissioned before it is available for use.
The work includes many new aspects, including a dedicated triage area, a mental health room, better patient inflows and more.
The government is spending around $3.7 million on the upgrade.
"This is great news for Leeton," Ms Taylor said.
MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford was also on site to tour the work alongside Ms Taylor and she thanked staff and the community for their input into planning for the project.
"These improvements will help to improve the experience of patients and benefit our hard-working staff," Ms Ludford said.
Ms Taylor, a former nurse, said regional healthcare was something she was passionate about and said Labor needed to commit to having a regional health minister should they defeat the current Coalition government in NSW at the state election next month.
Addressing workforce issues within the state health system is something Ms Taylor said she was working on and recognised as a major issue heading into the election.
