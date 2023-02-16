DID you know that February 20 is World Day of Social Justice.
This year's is theme is Overcoming Barriers and Unleashing Opportunities for Social Justice.
Working for social justice is at the heart of what the Salvation Army does in Australia.
The pandemic provided an insight into how deeply social justice is embedded in Australia.
In 2021 the Salvation Army completed a nationwide social justice stocktake to get to the heart of what people were seeing in their communities.
From when the information was gathered and published, to now, there has been an escalation of rents and property prices, the cost of living and the shortage of workers throughout all services and industries around Australia.
People are still feeling overwhelmed, helpless and searching for answers for their own community.
The Salvation Army has taken the approach of not just delivering the findings, but delivering practical solutions to alleviate the sense of hopelessness.
Every person can make a difference, but together we can make a bigger difference.
Question to our wonderful Leeton community - how can we together, make a difference in our community?
Challenging, yes it is.
Can seem too hard, absolutely.
However, when we do it together with our community at heart, so many good things will come.
"Be kind to others and most importantly, to yourself".
The social justice stocktake is available at salvationarmy.org.au/socialjusticestocktake/.
