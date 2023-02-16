PARKVIEW Public School's Thorpe House has claimed a stunning third consecutive win in the pool.
Thorpe House won its third consecutive Parkview swimming carnival following some exciting racing in the water on February 7.
On a day of high participation, the Blue team just edged out a re-emerging Freeman House, which boasted four age champions to take the title.
The final scores on the day had Thorpe at the top with 362 points, Freeman in second with 318 and Bradman in third with 300.
Parkview Public School principal Travis Irvin said a large crowd turned out to cheer on the students, with six new age champions crowned on the day.
The school also hosted novelty events for younger students, fostering skills and fun at the same time.
2023 Parkview Public School swimming age champions:
Junior girls: Taite Reilly.
Junior boys: Hudson Stevens.
11 years girls: Airlie Chilko.
11 Years boys: Tristan Ganderton.
Senior girls: Zeanna Johnstone.
Senior boys: Deklan Boots.
Qualifying athletes will now represent Parkview at the LNPSSA Championships at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre on February 21.
