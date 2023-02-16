The Irrigator
Photos

Parkview Public School crowns new age champions of the pool in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 16 2023 - 3:00pm
Thorpe House won its third consecutive Parkview Public School swimming carnival last week. Picture supplied

PARKVIEW Public School's Thorpe House has claimed a stunning third consecutive win in the pool.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

