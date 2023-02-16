LEETON parents Danni Makeham and Garry Walsh have been living a nightmare for several months now.
A standard growth scan at 28 weeks showed complications for the couple's twin boys, with the family flown to Melbourne where little Jasper and Aiden were born prematurely three weeks later.
Jasper was already unwell in the womb and then needed life-saving bowel surgery soon after birth. Aiden has also required surgery and the battle ahead for both the twins and their parents continues to be a long one.
They remain in hospital in Melbourne, with Mr Walsh having to pick up work where he can in the city to keep the family going.
Their five-year-old son has also had to start prep in Melbourne instead of going to kindergarten at Parkview Public School this year.
The couple try to return to Leeton as often as they can and have been well-supported by their friends and family, but funds are running low.
As the weeks tick by, the money continues to dry up.
While the family is confident of bringing little Aiden and Jasper home soon after recently reaching their 12-week milestone, the road is still lined with health care issues that need constant attention.
With this in mind, a GoFundMe page has been started to try and help raise money for the family as they hope to bring their boys home in the coming weeks.
"We worked out February 23 will mark 100 days down here ... it feels like a jail sentence at times," Ms Makeham said.
"We're so glad our boys are making improvements, but we know it's still a tough road ahead.
"The NICU is one of the loneliest places in the world."
Asking for help isn't something that comes easy to the couple, but times are desperate and they need the Leeton shire community to donate if they afford to do so.
"It's also not just about raising money for us, but also raising awareness that this still happens, particularly with multiple births," Ms Makeham said.
"Our plan was to have the twins early via caesarean in Wodonga, but that all went out the window.
"We just want to raise awareness of the challenges that can come sometimes with having twins, triplets.
"Our medical team and doctors have been fantastic as well. We can't thank them enough."
Residents wanting to help the family can jump online to donate at www.gofundme.com/f/kqfsx-help-get-our-boys-home.
