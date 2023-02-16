THE benefits of playgroups for both children and parents have been tried and tested.
With that in mind, the Whitton Playgroup is searching for new families to come on board and take part.
Previous families have moved on with their children now of school age, so fresh faces are needed to ensure the service can continue within the Whitton community.
Group member Shannon Morriss explained the group meets on a weekly basis and is a place for children to make new friends, enjoy new activities and for parents to also have more social connections.
The playgroup meets at the Whitton Community Hall where there is play equipment, bikes, activities such as painting, craft, building blocks, slides and more more.
Ms Morriss said in the past the group has taken part in cooking days, as well as end-of-term excursions to places like Altina Wildlife Park, indoor play centres and other parks in the area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The day and time the group meets is completely up to attendees and it only costs $2 per family to attend.
"(It is) a great space for structured play or just a time out for free time, mums, dads, carers etc to have a cuppa and chat," Ms Morriss said.
"It's really beneficial for the young ones and the adults."
According to Playgroup NSW there are many ways a child can benefit from taking part in these kinds of group.
Playgroup NSW has five top benefits to taking part in a playgroup:
1 Allowing children to develop social skills at their own pace.
2 Building a child's emotional confidence.
3 Encouraging physical activity.
4 Supporting children's imagination and creativity.
5 Learning through role-play.
These five areas are all covered by the Whitton Playgroup, with the potential to create even more activities and memories for those taking part.
For more information, contact Ms Morriss on 0417 612 187.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.