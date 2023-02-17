THE Leeton and District Bowling Club is home to a new crop of winning bowlers.
Competing in the seniors District Fours Championships recently was Patti Wakeman, Dot Semmler, Lorraine Messner and Hilary Chambers.
The group had a comfortable win over Lockhart, winning 40-11.
In the open Fours Championships, Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker, Marika Pete and Jan Fitzpatrick made a comeback after being 5-12 down.
They managed to turn the game around and defeated Wagga RSL, 27-20.
Both teams will travel to Harden to compete in the regional play offs on March 3 and 4.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Eleven players took to the green on Thursday at the L&D, allowing for two games of triples with Marika Pete playing a double lead.
The drawn winners, Elaine Sullivan, Patti Wakeman and Marika Pete defeated Faye Harris, Lorraine Messner and Marika Pete, 13-10.
Coming from behind, Sullivan's team drew even on the seventh end and gained seven shots over the next four ends to give them a lead of six.
Harris's team were unable to score the seven shots needed to win.
In the other game of triples, Jan Walker, Joan Lloyd and Hilary Chambers defeated Dot Semmler, Jean Leighton and Jo Rees 19-6.
Walker's team proved to be too strong by gaining nine shots over four ends and another six on the 11th.
Social bowls will continue at the club this Thursday for those who are keen to come along.
