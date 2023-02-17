YANCO Agricultural High School's swimming carnival had records broken, team loyalty on the line and plenty of action in the pool.
Held at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre on February on February 10, the twilight event was well attended by not just students and staff, but parents as well.
Students gathered in their team houses - McCaughey, Breakwell, Gardiner and Mutch to cheer each other on in the pool and pick up points along the way.
Many dressed in their house colours, which provided for some interesting outfits being spotted throughout the twilight event.
Yanco Agricultural High School principal Marni Milne was also pleased to see plenty of sportsmanship on show throughout the carnival.
She said participation points were at the highest they have been for many years.
"A number of long standing records were broken on the day by new YAHS students," Milne said.
"(They were) Nathanial Stimson (Tamworth - four records) and Patrick Madden (Young - five records).
"Both of these students are national swimmers that are a great asset to the Yanco community, commencing here at the start of 2023.
"It was great to see many parents and families travel long distances to see their children swim and meet again as part of the Yanco family."
IN OTHER NEWS:
It was McCaughey House that was able to come away with the team event, with results as follows:
First: McCaughey - 2037 points.
Second: Gardiner - 1688 points.
Third: Breakwell - 1547 points.
Fourth: Mutch - 1498.
Age champions
12 years: Tessa Lawson and Lancelot Palmer.
13 years: Zoe Carter and James Johnston.
14 years: Jessica Golder and Laura Hatty (equal) and Nathaniel Stimson.
15 years: Amelia Bates and Patrick Madden.
16 years: Amelia Waters and Mitchell Turner.
17 years+: Rosie Degnan and Joshua Madden.
Successful students will now progress on to the next level of representative swimming.
