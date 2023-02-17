The Irrigator
Nsw Election

Leeton, wider NSW TAFE teachers calling for better pay, conditions ahead of 2023 state election

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE teachers across the state, including in Leeton, are campaigning for better wages and conditions to ensure the future of the education provider can continue. Picture by Talia Pattison

TAFE teachers across the state, including in Leeton, are continuing their battle when it comes to better pay and conditions to secure the future of the education provider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.