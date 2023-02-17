TAFE teachers across the state, including in Leeton, are continuing their battle when it comes to better pay and conditions to secure the future of the education provider.
Late last year Leeton TAFE staff took part in protected industrial action where they walked off the job, calling for more staff in town, an increase in wages and for the NSW government to actively build these campuses back up.
NSW Teachers Federation country organiser for the Riverina Jack O'Brien was with Leeton staff that day and said since then there had been several discussions between the union and the government.
He reiterated industrial action by staff would likely continue across the state should sufficient solutions not be brought to the table.
"Salaries and conditions need to vastly improve," Mr O'Brien said.
"We're still hopeful TAFE NSW will be able to address our issues in a serious way without members having to resort to further protected action.
"The increase in casualisation is a big one for staff. Currently upwards of 75 per cent of TAFE teachers are in casual and insecure work. It's very common to meet a TAFE teacher who has been employed by TAFE for 20-plus years and has never had access to a secure job."
Other issues such as moving more courses online has also degraded TAFE facilities across the state, with teachers of the belief face-to-face learning is crucial.
With the state election fast approaching, Mr O'Brien had some stern words for voters in Leeton and across NSW.
"The LNP cannot be trusted with TAFE," Mr O'Brien said.
"We have seen that over the past decade.
"It's only going to be a change of government that we will have any hope to rebuild the first-class system that TAFE should be."
