The match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition was a gripping contest between Garry Walker and Gary Thompson.
Thompson claimed the first two games 15-12, 15-13, but Walker fought back and won the next two games 15-12, 15-13. Walker claimed victory by taking the deciding game 19-17.
On Monday night, Zac Fairweather and Brodie Lashbrook had a hard-fought, five-game contest.
Lashbrook used his speed around the court to win the first two games, but Fairweather got home by winning the next three games.
Col Thompson finished strongly to down Bryan Shepley in another five-game match. Isabel Thompson won the fourth game, 18-16 to seal victory over Jackson Bullivant and Will Gray-Mills lost the first game to Ruby Miller, but then took control to win 3-1.
Other matches had Anthony Iannelli beat Sean Ryan, Jack Miller defeated Adele Thompson and Nicole Onwuekwe downed Simone Bruno.
In Tuesday's competition, Lizette Taylor-Gown won a close match against Maanu Alexander 16-14, 18-20, 16-14, 11-15, 15-11 and Declan Ryan dropped the first two games to Brian O'Leary, but recovered to win 3-2.
Isabel Thompson was in the winners list again, this time beating Simone Bruno 3-1 and Miranda Tait defeated Naomi Rawle by the same margin.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In a contest between two apprentices, from Lanhams, Will Rawle defeated Brodie Lashbrook, who despite losing, put in a good effort as he was subbing up three grades. James Kelly beat Finley Sales, Hayden Farrugia defeated Ondria Miller and Alec Tait downed Karen Griggs.
Wednesday had a replay of last year's ladies championship final, with Kathryn Bechaz and Alayna Croucamp playing another enthralling five-game match.
Bechaz was triumphant again winning 19-17, 15-8, 12-15, 12-15, 15-12.
Another match had a replay of last year's men's championship final, with Cooper Boardman playing Jacob Harrison. Boardman won the championship match, but Harrison reversed that result winning a see-sawing, five-game match 13-15, 15-13, 15-13, 14-16, 15-7.
Adrian Sheldrick won the points that mattered in his 3-1 win against Angelo Fiumara 17-15, 11-15. 16-14, 15-13. Will Nardi is very quick around the court and he just outlasted John Saddler in a close, five-game match.
In matches decided in four games, Adele Thompson defeated Naomi Rawle, Jason Curry beat Finely Sales and Cadell Thompson outlasted Callum Sheldrick.
Trev Whitby won the third game 19-17 to overcome Tony Naimo, Madeline Glenn defeated Eden Reilly and Paul Payne was too strong for Brendon Looby.
