The Leeton RSL Sub-branch has had a busy start to the year.
On February 1, the first general meeting for the year was held, as well as the AGM.
All executive positions became vacant, but unfortunately there were insufficient members present willing to take over all the roles.
We do have a president and vice president, but we do need a secretary and treasurer.
At our next meeting on Wednesday, March 1 from 5pm, we're hoping more willing members will attend.
At this meeting there will also be discussions about activities and the direction of the Sub-branch, including upcoming Anzac Day commemorations.
All service members, current, past and their families are welcome to come along to our meetings.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We are always looking at new ways to encourage younger veterans and their families to come together and guide us in the direction to involve our younger veterans and to meet their needs. However, we know some may wish not get involved with meetings.
In this case, joining the auxiliary will meet that need as the auxiliary only gathers for lunch once a month with no formal meetings.
You are also still welcome to attend the Sub-branch meetings. Otherwise, consider joining as an affiliate with the Sub-branch, which gives you the right to vote at meetings, whereas auxiliary members do not vote.
Following every Sub-branch meeting, everyone is invited to gather for dinner.
Our morning cuppa gatherings for auxiliary, Sub-branch and any past and present members of the defence forces and supporters, will be on again on Saturday, March 18 at the Leeton
Soldiers Club coffee shop at 10am. All welcome.
For those interested, the annual Sir John Monash dinner and oration is on March 17 in collaboration with the Jerilderie RSL Sub-branch's centenary of Jerilderie cenotaph. Guest speakers will be Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and RSL state president Jessie James. With numbers limited, ring Murrumbidgee Shire Council for tickets and further details.
