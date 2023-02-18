The Irrigator

Leeton shire artist Phil Newman eceived a Certificate of Artistic Achievement in the Luxembourg Art Prize 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton shire resident Phil Newman has received a Certificate of Artistic Achievement in the Luxembourg Art Prize. Picture by Talia Pattison

Leeton shire artist Phil Newman has picked up global recognition for his work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.