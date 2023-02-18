Leeton shire artist Phil Newman has picked up global recognition for his work.
Mr Newman recently received a Certificate of Artistic Achievement in the Luxembourg Art Prize 2022.
The winning artwork depicts Ned Kelly, an infamous Australian bushranger.
According to the Luxembourg Art Prize on awarding the certificate to Mr Newman only the "most deserving artists receive this certificate".
While the honour was decided on late last year by judges, Mr Newman only received received word of his success.
The winning painting was actually completed by Mr Newman was done 20 years ago.
It is a work that he holds near and likely one he won't ever sell - although he has many other pieces available for purchase.
"It's a pretty big honour ... you're competing against people from all over the world," he said.
"The (winning work) was done with acrylics, watercolour and airbrush.
"It actually hangs above my fire place. I only got word a couple of weeks ago about the award, I was pretty surprised."
Mr Newman is essentially a self-taught artists and has been painting since he was a child.
Art is something that runs in his blood, with many of his family members all having their fair share of talent for painting and creating.
Mr Newman has sold paintings to people living in England and America, as well of course in Australia.
"My father is an artist, he is 84 and still paints," he said.
"My brother does a bit of paining and my sister draws.
"It's like anything. You need to practice. You get better and better as you if you stick with it.
"While I'm painting, I don't think about it. Time doesn't really exist when you get into it."
Mr Newman said watercolours, oils, airbrush and acrylics were some of his favourite mediums.
The Luxembourg Art Prize is an annual international artistic prize organized by the Pinacothèque, a private museum located in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
Every year the prize aims to discover talents, amateur or professional, regardless of age and nationality.
