WHAT started out as a search for a space for a yoga studio has ended in the complete reinvigoration of a building once considered Leeton's biggest eye sore.
Last year, Vicki and Joey Broso were looking for a building to open their Zen Shala yoga studio.
After looking at a number of properties, none of them seemed quite right for their vision, so they decided to inquire about the status of the former Go-Lo building in Leeton's main street and whether or not it was for sale.
In what ended up being a quick process, the building soon became theirs and the idea of creating a wellness space for all to enjoy started to bloom.
Fast forward from November to now, with only Christmas Day and New Year's Day off, the couple have completely transformed the once tired and unused building into what is now known as the Revive Wellness Centre.
Using local tradesmen, the inside of the centre has been completely renovated and refreshed to be a clean, spacious, relaxing and inviting interior that has all kinds of different options for those looking to start or continue their journey to better health.
"It's been a lot of hard work, but we're so excited with how amazing everything has come together and what we can offer the community," Vicki said.
"We wouldn't have been able to do this without all of the businesses that have joined in to have their own space here.
"We're so excited for how it has all turned out."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Inside, residents are spoiled for choice. Vicki's Zen Shala yoga studio is now open with classes happening each week.
Rise and Shine Fitness has joined the team to open its new gym inside the centre to now be accessible to members 24/7.
Other businesses that can be found inside are Imrama Life Activation, Nutrient Nation, Find Your Soul Healing, Araceli Holistics and soon Pars Thai Massage will be joining the centre for a day every week.
With so much hard work and thought going into the space, both Vicki and Joey agreed it had all been worth it.
"Now we're just hoping people come in and try the businesses we have here and the services they provide," Joey said.
"We're working on some storage and getting showers and bathrooms done, but then that will be it for the time being."
Residents wanting more information about the Revive Wellness Centre can visit them on Instagram where there are links to each of the businesses currently calling the space home.
Alternatively, residents can head in store and check out what is a completely refreshed interior and collaborative workspace designed to help residents of all ages.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.