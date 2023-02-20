After a two year absence, attendees of the Rivcott Carrathool Cup burst onto the scene at the weekend to celebrate the event's 138th year.
Some 1,200 people gathered at the Carrathool Jockey Club on Saturday, dressed to the nines and passionately cheering on races and other events.
Jerilderie's Phil Sweeney secured the Rivcott cup when his nine-year-old bay gelding Bezazzalled won by three quarters of a length in the fifth race of the day.
Sweeney said it was a tremendous feeling to win the Cup in the first event back after COVID-19.
"I've been coming here for years and have won quite a few times under Ken Sweeney's banner. But to actually hold the cup in my hands is magic," he said soon after the race.
"I can't say I wasn't expecting it though. I was fairly confident the horse would do well. He was in the right position and jockey Teagan Worsnop gave him every chance and rode him well. That's what you want to see on these dirt tracks."
Jockey Tegan Worsnop said while there was some trepidation at the start, Bezazzalled proved a force to be reckoned with shortly after take-off.
"He went really well. From a wide gate we were able to get across and sit outside the lead where he settled comfortably," she said.
"He was coming to the turn near the 400 and I was able to work up and put a bit of pressure on the leader. From there, the horse was able to find another gear and kick ahead, getting to the line first.
"Early on I thought we both might have been going just a bit too hard. Being on a dirt track I didn't want him to tire right at the line but we were able to time it perfectly," Worsnup said.
Mr Sweeney was an especially happy owner on the day, with another of his horses, 'Magic Jack' come first in race one, winning by one and a half margin and nine lengths.
In other races, Swan Hill's Nathan Hobson's Sand Hill won the second race with a short half head by three quarters, while Andrew Dale from Wangaratta saw success Reckless Bay taking the win in the third race with a half neck by half head.
Race four was won by Zarsupreme, owned by Jerilderie's Ross Purcell, while the five year old chestnut gelding Tony's Kick took race 6 by three quarters of a length.
Bookmaker of 30 years for the event, Tom Wright, said bets on the day were plentiful.
"The signs were good early on and continued throughout the day. Most of the time $50 was the average but there were some placed that were as much as $300 or more," he said.
The Fashions on the Fields proved popular, drawing a crowd and a number of contestants..
Rivcott chair Gavin Dal Broi was named the overall winner of the men's fashions, while the winner of the under 30s was Sara Smith of Jerilderie.
Winners of the best dressed couple were Ruben Castell and Cassandra Cadorin, while Goolgowi's Brittany Acheson took home top spot for women's fashions, 30s and over.
Fashions on the Field EMC, Daisy Armstrong, was delighted with the amount of interest as well as the dazzling clothing and good natured fun on the day.
"The standard rises every year and this year was no exception," she said afterwards.
"The judges did a fantastic job because it would have been difficult deciding on winners.
"I was really surprised with the quality of contestants. Every year it gets better and better," she said.
There were more 'hoorah's' to go around following the last race of the day, when plenty of racegoers threw off their shoes and took to the track for the legendary Jackaroo Dash and Jillaroo sprint.
The winner of the dash was Tom Oliver of Cobram while Paige Wilson from Gilgandra took top spot for the sprint.
Carrathool Jockey Club president Hamish Armstrong was thrilled with the attendance and the fun featured, saying it's success were good signs for the future.
"It's been great to finally get things underway after several years of not being able to run it. We were a little anxious about how many would come along, but were thrilled with the attendance," he said.
"It's a big pay off given the amount of work that goes into preparing for something like this.
"Our new amenities, built during the years when we couldn't race, proved very popular. The shed was especially popular as it added a good level of shade and somewhere to sit and socialise.
"Although the weather was hot as is the case every year for the races, I thought 36 was agreeable considering just a day prior it reached the mid 40s.
"The highlight for me was just seeing the horses race again and the track being used. Preparing the track and getting it organised was a big one for us and we had many compliments on the work we did in that regard.
"The committee are so happy to do what we do, which is bring so many people to our little town as possible. That's to say it isn't just punters anymore, but also families. Here's to many more race days to come over the years and hopefully an end to any disruptions," he said.
