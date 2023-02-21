JOHN Gavel claimed twilight player-of-the-week honours for round 13 on the golf course.
Gavel won on a countback ahead of Brad Barker after both returned 29s and will lose the mandatory four strokes from their handicap. More than 180 players took part in round 13, with 74 of those hitting the course on Sunday to complete their rounds.
Other players worthy of a shout out were Daryl Odewahn 31, Dom Mercuri, Mark Doyle, Shelley Lang and Braiden Hogan on 32 with Marcus Wynn, Daryl Clayton, Peter Cooper and Tony Nardi on 33. The ball cut off crept out to 34.
Par then Bar went from the doghouse to the top-of-the-tree with a team of the week topping performance 168 nett.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Good results also for the Whymees 172, Munchausens and Kiss My Putt 173, Tee'd Off 174 and Swig n Swing 175. Division two seems the closest of the four divisions with every team still in the mix to make the final top four.
Divisions one, two and three will have both semi and grand finals on March 26, with Division four only having the top two in the grand final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.