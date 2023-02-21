The Irrigator

John Gavel takes out twilight golf's round 13 player-of-the-week

By The Irrigator
Updated February 21 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
John Gavel was the round 13 player-of-the-week.

JOHN Gavel claimed twilight player-of-the-week honours for round 13 on the golf course.

