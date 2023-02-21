LEETON police have warned residents they can never be too over-the-top when it comes to their safety.
After a spate of break and enters, police have made an arrest, but warned residents they should always play their part in deterring opportunistic thieves.
This can be done in many ways and should always include securing vehicles, homes and power boxes.
Police reminded residents to lock their vehicle every time they get out of it and to always remove valuables and personal items at the same time.
Homes can easily be set up with security cameras and other items of technology that can assist in deterring thieves.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tradespeople in the shire should also remove tools and equipment from their utes where possible.
As well as that, vehicles should always have windows closed whenever they are left empty.
The same applies for the home, lock all doors and windows when no one is home and when going to bed.
Residents who experience a break in or theft should report the incident to Leeton police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.