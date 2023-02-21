The Irrigator

Leeton police have said there are simple ways residents can avoid becoming a victim of crime

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are simple steps residents can take to avoid being a target of thieves.

LEETON police have warned residents they can never be too over-the-top when it comes to their safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.