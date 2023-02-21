THE power of prayer will be celebrated in Leeton with a special event as part of a global day on religious calendars.
Every year World Day of Prayer is marked in Leeton as an ecumenical event, where churches in town take it in town to host.
This year it is the Leeton Uniting Church's turn, with its World Day of Prayer event set down for Friday, March 3.
"It's an ecumenical service, so everyone is welcome to attend," Leeton Uniting Church member Margaret Lang said.
"Once it used to be the Women's World Day of Prayer and now it is for everyone.
"Every year a country is studied as part of it and this year it is Taiwan.
"Next year will be Palestine.
"So this year will will incorporate a presentation of Taiwan during the service."
Each of the churches will play a role in the service as well.
World Day of Prayer is a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who welcome all people to join in prayer and action for peace and justice.
Through preparation and participation in the worship service, attendees learn more about other languages and cultures.
Leeton is home to many churches and different faith-based religions.
"It's nice for everyone to come together for an event like this," Mrs Lang said.
Fellowship will follow the service, providing an opportunity to catch up and ease into the weekend. The motto of the World Day of Prayer movement is Informed Prayer and Prayerful Action.
Through participation in the World Day of Prayer, attendees affirm that prayer and action are inseparable and both have immeasurable influence on the world.
With so much "bad news" happening in the world at the moment, even the biggest religion sceptic may agree there's no harm in throwing out a good thought or two for those who need it most.
For more details about the event in Leeton, contact Mrs Lang or simply turn up on the evening of March 3 to take part. More information about the World Day of Prayer movement can be found at www.worlddayofprayeraustralia.org.
