A NEW festival is coming to Leeton and not only will it celebrate culture, but part of a busy road will be shut down for all of the fun.
The Leeton Multicultural Support Group in conjunction with Leeton Shire Council is planning the inaugural Leeton Multicultural Festival.
The festival will be one for all of the senses and aims to be a celebration of the cultures that call Leeton home.
To be held on Saturday, March 18 from 5pm to 9pm, a section of Wade Avenue will be closed so that festival can take to the road.
Food tents will set up shop, showing cuisines of all kinds, including Afghani, Malaysian, Filipino, Polynesian, Taiwanese and Australian Indigenous flavours.
Solomon Island and Fiji food will combine for a hangi, which is also sure to delight.
Bringing the good vibes will be performances by the Solomon Islander, Fijian, Zimbabwean and Filipino communities living in Leeton and surrounds.
They will be complemented by the energetic ensemble World's Collide from Western Sydney.
The idea to hold the event in Wade Avenue was first thought of to ensure the festival has its own identity, rather than being in Mountford Park like so many others.
Leeton Multicultural Support Group chairman Paul Maytom said it was important to showcase the many cultures found in the shire.
"We wanted to do it in a bigger way than say a Harmony Day event in a community hall, we wanted to open it up to all people to attend, no matter there culture or background," he said.
"It's showcasing our town and all of our many different cultures who call Leeton shire home.
"We're hoping to give more exposure to these cultures and what they do for our community.
"We'd love for everyone to come along and embrace this event."
While the festival is running in the evening of March 18, the road closures will be enacted early to prevent anyone getting "trapped" in the event area while it is being set up.
All the businesses that would normally be open on a Saturday will still be trading.
Parking will be available on Kurrajong Avenue, Pine Avenue and around the park on Jarrah Street.
With so much on offer, Mr Maytom said it would be shame for anyone to miss out.
"We're aiming for it to be a fun night out for everyone with a great atmosphere and wonderful food," he said.
"Hopefully our first one will be a success as the plan will be to hold this on an annual basis after the first one."
