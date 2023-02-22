FINE weather had 28 bowlers grace the Leeton Soldiers Club greens for last Thursday's social bowls.
Leo Plant showed the form that has him undefeated in the area pennants this season is no fluke.
He had a crushing 20-4 victory over Phil Morris.
Of the 16 ends played Morris, sadly, could muster just four winning ends.
Another lop-sided result was recorded on rink one with John Leech winning 21-8 over Len Eason's all star line up.
In other results, Greg Bowyer scored a last gasp 13-11 final end victory over Alan Breed, while Neil Condron was victorious over Ken Hillier.
Wrong biases on the morning went to Bowyer and Eason, who are unfortunately becoming regular contributors to the club's coffers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Resting touchers were recorded by Rob O'Callaghan and Eddie Messner.
The second round of the 2023 pennants were completed on Sunday with both the club's fives and sevens victorious.
The fives overcame close rivals Narrandera, while the sevens, led by Plant and Morris, continued on their winning way with a victory over a very plucky Barellan.
The Whitton sevens winning start to the season came to an abrupt end after an unsuccessful excursion to Narrandera.
Skips Rob O'Callaghan, Noel Maxwell and Warwick Collis just couldn't adjust to the hosting club's conditions of unusually fast and flat greens.
Social bowls will again be held this week, all welcome to attend.
