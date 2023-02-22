FIFTY races and 112 students later and the 2023 St Joseph's Primary School swimming carnival is all said and done for another year.
Held recently at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre, all students gave it their best shot on the day.
With so many events across all forms of swimming styles, there were many ribbons up-for-grabs.
Students also enjoyed cheering on their house teammates in great displays of sportsmanship.
"They all demonstrated amazing skill and determination as they participated in their chosen events," teacher Belinda Butterfield said.
"The day ended with MacKillop being the winning house, closely followed by Dwyer.
"A huge congratulations to all of our place getters, as well as our age champions and school spirit recipients."
St Joseph's has 49 students at the MIA Deanery Carnival on Thursday, February 23 at Lake Talbot Pool in Narrandera.
Age champions:
Junior girls: Bronte Sheldrick.
Junior boys: Julius Watt.
11 years girls: Olivia O'Bryan.
11 years boys: Jarvis Clayton.
Senior girls: Sophie Sullivan.
Senior boys: Israel Watt.
School spirit awards went to Logan Harper, Alexis Alampi and Chloe Quiring.
