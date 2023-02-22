The Irrigator
St Joseph's Primary School Leeton students lap up 2023 swimming carnival

By Talia Pattison
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 1:00pm
Students participated across 50 race events in the pool as part of the carnival. Pictures supplied

FIFTY races and 112 students later and the 2023 St Joseph's Primary School swimming carnival is all said and done for another year.

