TWO candidates in the upcoming state election for Murray have thrown their support behind country newspapers.
Last week, ACM, the company which owns this newspaper, started a campaign of its own heading into the NSW election.
ACM's newspapers across the state are uniting on behalf of their loyal readers to ask Premier Dominic Perrottet and his challenger, Labor's Chris Minns, two questions ahead of the March 25 election.
To help protect the future of local news across NSW, will they:
1 Guarantee that no less than one full page of NSW government advertising will be booked each week in this newspaper and every local paper in the state?
2 Reverse the 2020 regulatory change allowing local councils to bury public notices about their decisions on their own websites rather than openly advertise them in the local paper?
Mr Perrottet has hinted his government has been looking at ways to "ensure regional press is given further government advertising across the board".
With that in mind, The Irrigator has put these same two questions to two of the candidates currently with their hat in the ring for the seat of Murray.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton, an independent candidate, said regional newspapers were an important part of society.
"Rural papers matter to me and they certainly matter to the community," she said.
"They are an essential form of communication and in some cases the only way people keep informed, particularly the elderly who might not be social media savvy.
"I believe a newspaper is one of the avenues where we can hold the government to account for decisions they have made. Paid government advertising in papers provides a guaranteed source of regular income, particularly for those newspapers in rural areas who might struggle financially.
"I am fully supportive of any initiative that will help keep our rural papers afloat.
"It also brings government dollars into the rural communities."
Ms Betts was on the same page, saying government advertising at any level was crucial in keeping regional newspapers afloat.
"I am all about advertising and transparency," she said.
"If you have nothing to hide, there's no reason not to do it.
"There is always something governments can be putting in papers to get information out there to the community. It's hard enough for regional newspapers at the moment as it is.
"There's social media, online, but there's many who don't have access to that. I am all about supporting the printed paper."
