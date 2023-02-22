MANY rural and regional towns are slowly losing their banks.
We are a little luckier here in Leeton with four banks - the National, The Commonwealth, Westpac and Beyond Bank still operating here.
So, what was the first bank to commence operations here in Leeton?
It was the Westpac, or Bank Of New South Wales as it was known then, which started 111 years ago in 1912.
On November 21, 1912, not long after the first farm was occupied and irrigation water flowed into the area, a sub branch of the Coolamon Branch of the Bank of NSW was established next to the accommodation house of the Water Conservation and Irrigation Commission in the now Gralee area, which was also known as West Yanco at that time.
Mr AC Fletcher was the sub manager and he would go on to play an important role in the development of the Leeton area.
The original building was constructed of wood and canvas and Mr Fletcher was apparently very concerned about the inadequate security reporting to the bank's head office that is was "not considered as very secure".
As a result of his representations, in 1913, the bank purchased two blocks of land in Pine Avenue Leeton.
Some of the names of the first customers in 1912 were recorded and retained and they included:
In 1914, the bank constructed a weatherboard and iron building comprising office and residence at a cost of just over 2500 pounds and was officially converted from a sub branch to a full branch on November 11, 1914 with Mr Fletcher being appointed the manager.
Mr Fletcher was described by Marie Maguire as being "a pioneer in every sense of the word and, by remaining in Leeton, through all that difficult first decade, undoubtedly contributed to the establishment of the bank and the town".
If there was any doubt of his contribution to the area, a quick glance at his involvement in a volunteer capacity of different organisations puts that to rest.
At different times he was president of the Leeton Tennis Club, assistant secretary of the Leeton Trotting Club, president of the Leeton District Band, treasurer of the Yanco Agricultural Society, vice president of the Leeton Boy Scouts, treasurer of the Yanco Golf Club, treasurer of the Leeton Caledonian Society, vice president of the Leeton Cricket Club and was on the committee of the Leeton District Rugby League Club, The MIA Football Club and the Leeton Progress Association.
On the January 25, 1921 when the first train made its first visit to Leeton Railway Station, Mr Fletcher was called upon to toast the heath of the NSW Railway Department on behalf of the Leeton residents.
He was also a justice of the peace and would hear matters at the Leeton Court of Petty Sessions.
It comes as no surprise then that in 1922 when the powers to be of the Bank of NSW chose to transfer Mr Fletcher there was much consternation and anguish in the town.
Protests were quickly organised and a large public meeting, chaired by the then resident water commissioner, Mr Evatt was convened.
Alas, the protests fell on deaf ears and Mr Fletcher was moved on and replaced by a Mr HE Shaw.
Mr Shaw's tenure would last three years, and he too was well regarded in the community and was the honorary \treasurer of the Leeton Public Hospital Committee.
Mr Shaw moved to Guyra in 1925 and was replaced by Mr EM Willis who would go on to serve 12 years in that role.
Apparently he was well known as a keen gun sportsperson and had several retriever dogs in the backyard, which made the bank even more secure.
Unfortunately though, the dogs could not tell the difference between friend and foe and several new, unsuspecting bank clerks had their work pants torn as a result.
In 1938, the construction of a two-storey brick structure with an iron and fibro roof comprising banking chamber and residence with brick garage and a voucher room at the rear was commenced.
This was adjacent to the 1914 building and would eventually be built at a cost of nearly 11,000 pounds.
However, before the building was finished, the old bank building next door was destroyed by fire on the February 9, 1939 just after the bank closed for business for the day.
To their credit though, staff merely opened the new bank up ahead of schedule and it was business as usual the next day.
The bank would continue on at that location until August 26, 1983 when they moved to the ex-Commercial Bank of Australia of Australia Limited premises at 109 Pine Avenue Leeton following the merger with that bank.
The branch remains there today. The 1939 building now has a residence upstairs and houses the businesses of Antoinette's Jewellers and Arbour and Ivy Flowers downstairs.
