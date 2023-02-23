OVER the last few weeks our participants have been thriving and working in new roles throughout the community.
We are so proud to be able to offer these specific type of support programs in collaboration with the Leeton Hotel.
Katie started her role with Hannah and the team this week and has demonstrated a great commitment and dedication towards being an active member of team Leeton Hotel.
For Katie it's more than a job, it's a new lifestyle.
The work that she will do will support her in creating new personal, financial, home life goals and ensure she and her family can settle into better routines.
Demi and Heidi on the other hand are trying out new roles at My Plan Connect and Bean Connected through the School Based Apprenticeships and Traineeships program.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The workplace skills they are learning are being put into practice in a real-life environment, allowing them to gain a greater understanding while being in a supported environment.
It fills us with so much pride to see our participants and team flourishing and we continually support growth through knowledge.
It's an investment we make to ensure our participants and support workers actively engage and participate in the community of Leeton.
This week staff have been enrolled in Certificate III and leadership courses, as well as completing necessary medications, first aid and NDIS workers induction skill sets.
This all makes for a busy few weeks and would not be possible without our management and leadership team and amazing support staff who will jump in and help out whenever needed.
For more information pop into our Kurrajong Avenue headquarters.
