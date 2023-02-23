The Irrigator

Leeton's Mark Ciavarella to be farewelled during memorial service on April 1

By The Irrigator
Updated February 23 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
The late Mark Ciavarella.

LOVED brother, teacher and friend Mark Ciavarella will be farewelled during a special celebration of his life in April.

