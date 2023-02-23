A PROJECT to connect Wamoon residents to an improved sewerage system is on track, according to Leeton Shire Council.
Earlier this year it was announced work for the long-awaited project was all set to go and it appears everything is running well so far.
While residents have waited years for the project to be finalised and brought to life, it appears everything is now all systems go.
Council's manager of operations Tom Steele said everything was going to plan at the moment.
"In January the contractors set up their site compound out at Wamoon," he said.
"In that time they have procured all of the pipe they need to do the job.
"That's all received to site. They have mobilised all of their plant to site.
"Over the last couple of weeks they have started the under-boring work."
This started from the Blackwood Street pump station at Wattle Hill, moving west.
This has then gone underneath the Murrumbidgee Irrigation channel in that area and now the contractors are around 10 per cent of the way along Henry Lawson Drive.
Council has a budget of $3.6 million to complete the work, but the contracted price is less than that figure, according to Mr Steele.
H2H Plumbing was awarded the contract for the work.
There is around seven kilometres of pipe to be installed from Leeton back to Wamoon, as well as pipe work around the village.
Around 64 mini pump stations will need to be installed at each property in the village.
"It's all going good at the moment, it's on schedule," Mr Steele said.
"The compound the workers have set up out the back of Wamoon park is like a little village itself, so there's plenty happening.
"It's quite visible in Wamoon. Residents will see people going in and out and plant (machinery) going in and out, but we won't see any construction itself reach Wamoon until basically after Easter."
In the meantime, the Wamoon community can be assured the work is happening on track and on time.
Once completed, residents will have access to a more modern sewerage system, that will have benefits of all kinds for their properties, as well as the surrounding environment.
