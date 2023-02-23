THE Leeton Greens will be gunning for an early 2023 title this weekend when they participate in the West Wyalong Knockout.
The knockout hasn't been held for several years and, while the competition is always competitive, there is an increased cash prize of $20,000 on offer for the winners in 2023.
For the Greens, it will be their first time back on the field in an official match capacity following on from their grand final victory over Darlington Point-Coleambally last year.
Their match is the first fixture of the evening when they face off with Young on Friday night.
Drawing the short straw on the night is last year's Group 20 runners-up in the DPC Roosters, who will meet Dubbo Macquarie at 11.10pm on Friday.
Leeton Greens coach Hayden Philp said Young would likely be a tough opposition, so he was keen to see how his side lines up against them.
"We're looking pretty good, we've got a fairly big squad in terms of numbers," he said.
"I wanted to take a big group over so we can try and give everyone a bit of a crack.
"Young will be tough, but we're looking forward to our first hit out (of the year) and a bit of a contest."
The Greens have been enjoying solid numbers at pre-season training on the back of their success last year, which saw them take home four of the five Group 20 premierships on offer.
Philp will be hoping that form can be replicated again this year, starting with the knockout.
"Obviously we're wanting to get a bit of an idea of where we are at, but the boys have been training really hard," Philp said.
"There's some good prizemoney on offer this year, so it would be good to bring that home for the club."
West Wyalong Knockout - round one
6:30pm Leeton v Young
7:10pm Temora v Griffith Black and Whites
7:50pm Tullibigeal-Lake Cargelligo United v Forbes
8:30pm Woden Valley v Dubbo CYMS
9:10pm West Wyalong v Snowy River
9:50pm Wagga Kangaroos v Gungahlin
10:30pm Tuggeranong v Southcity
11:10pm Darlington Point-Coleambally v Dubbo Macquarie
