LEETON'S Andy McPhee is the type of person who goes about his business with little fuss.
However, something that deserves acknowledgement is the fact he has officially notched up 25 years as a volunteer with the Leeton rescue squad.
Mr McPhee joined the rescue squad on February 13, 1998 after several of his friends, who were already volunteers with the group, encouraged him to do so.
Before officially signing on the dotted line to become a volunteer, Mr McPhee went to see how the squad works when it was called to assist following a storm.
It was after that call he decided to officially join up.
Since then, Mr McPhee is said to have been at the forefront of many serious motor vehicle accidents, tragic water and land searches, as well as the many fundraisers that are held every year to ensure the group can keep going.
Mr McPhee has been described by the rescue squad as someone who is loyal and his passion, integrity and commitment is highly-regarded by his peers.
"It definitely doesn't feel like it's been 25 years," he said.
"There's been a lot of different jobs over those years.
"A couple of times it's been to family members, you get a bit worried about what you might find, but that's the same for everyone when we get a call.
"There's definitely been some tough moments that's for sure."
VRA rescue squads can be found across the state.
They are entirely self-funded and rely on donations to keep going and growing to ensure they can be their to help the community in times of need.
Members are often the first on scene of accidents, they conduct flood and water rescues, provide support to other emergency services and the list goes on.
Numbers at the Leeton squad could always do with some bolstering, which is something Mr McPhee encourages.
"It's a great group to be part of," he said.
"I think some of my best memories are just the people you meet and the friends you make."
The Leeton VRA rescue squad meets weekly on a Monday evening at its headquarters in Market Road.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer are welcome to pop in during those nights to see what is involved.
